Possibly the worst kept secret in UK League of Legends is finally out of the bag. Grant "Grievance" Rousseau, the League of Legends coach formerly of UK orgs Last Remedy and Bulldog...
A host of UK players from different teams are preparing to enter a new Overwatch tournament known as Overwatch Brawl #1. Elysium, Pale Golden Rod, NerdRage, The Chavs and Penta...
There's a Riot - quick, someone call a Medic! Ahem. UK League of Legends caster and former medical professional Aaron "Sona" Chamberlain has changed his game name to Medic. He made the...
UK organisation Aerox Esports have a new owner with big ambitions. Davey Stevens, experienced in the Call of Duty scene, purchased Aerox about a month ago and hopes to really...
Irish esports organisation Cyclone have quit competitive Call of Duty, after saying their roster fell short at performing as a team. The news comes after they took part in the Gfinity...
Dom Sacco takes a look back on the goings on in UK esports over the past week. Please subscribe to Esports News UK on YouTube...
Team EndPoint, the UK organisation recently unfairly relegated from the ESEA CSGO Premier division, have been added back into the league. EndPoint were relegated to the ESEA Main earlier this...
The Chavs, an Overwatch team featuring some British players and coach Billy "Nutri" Wragg, known for his UK LoL Lan wins, beat Team Dignitas today. They won 3-0 in the final...
Esports News UK introduces a new type of article where we get to know the players behind the champions in UK LoL/esports. Irish esports organisation CycloneGG have caught the eyes of the UK...
Dom Sacco takes a very quick look back on this week's UK League of Legends match results in the ESL Premiership. First up this week was newcomers CycloneGG up against...
UK League of Legends veteran Billy "Nutri" Wragg (pictured) is travelling to Paris with his Overwatch team The Chavs to take part in the €5,000 Overwatch XTRA Cup finals this...
The ESL UK news train keeps rolling on - and the latest story is an impressive one from the top esports tournament provider. It's going to be hosting an all-expenses...
Fnatic's chief gaming officer Patrik "cArn" Sättermon (left) and ESL UK co-MD Spike Laurie (right) have been included in a list of sports industry leaders. They have been recognised by...
Blizzard has announced it will bring Hearthstone to various cities across Europe for the European segment of the Winter Championship. Players will be able take part in the Tavern Hero Tournament...
ESL is teaming up with Varsity Games to host a League of Legends match between the University of Leicester (UoL) and De Montfort University (DMU). The derby match will take place at...
Journalist Dom Sacco gives his opinion on Reddit, following the news that the League of Legends subreddit will give 'prominent community figures' (players, coaches, owners and staff - but not...
Grant "Grievance" Rousseau, the League of Legends team manager formerly of UK orgs Last Remedy and Bulldog Esports, has joined an LCS team in North America. But we just can't figure...
Fnatic have signed an all-British Call of Duty team consisting of several former Epsilon players. The roster is as follows: Thomas "Tommey" Trewren Matthew "Skrapz" Marshall Gurdip "SunnyB" Bains Bradley...
UK CSGO organisation uFrag Gaming is looking to merge with another org or acquire investor backing. In a post titled 'The Future of uFrag' posted on their official website, the org...
It's been an unbelievable journey for Misfits and Ali "Alicus" Saba over the past year, to say the least. The esports organisation went from playing in the UK League of Legends Premiership...
UK org exceL eSports have revealed a fresh line-up for their CSGO team. The roster is as follows: Tom ‘Jenko’ Jenkinson James ‘Kryptix’ Affleck Josh ‘mole' Rowley Jesper ‘Jesp’ Johansson Mick...
Riot Games is thinking of adding an international World Cup-style tournament for League of Legends. The brand new competition is set to take place in July this year. According to...
Dom Sacco brings you the top stories over the past week in video format. Subscribe to Esports News UK on YouTube...
UK esports organisation NerdRage have brought on board a top 20 European Overwatch team. Previously known as Potato Team, the roster has placed well in recent Go4Overwatch events and is...
Multiplay has confirmed the UK Masters will return in the spring with more details and changes to the new season. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive will take center stage as the sole...
Update (Jan 19th, 9.30pm): It's been brought to our attention that UK org Royals have been promoted to the ESEA Premier division, a team that EndPoint have never drawn with. EndPoint...
Epsilon Esports' all-British Call of Duty team will not be playing at London's Gfinity Arena World League tournament this month due to an email blunder. It seems that team captain Stephen...
With David Hollingsworth away this evening, Dom Sacco steps in to provide a very brief rundown of this week's scores. In the first match tonight, ESL Premiership newcomers Team Xenex...
Riot Games made a change to their EU League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) rulebook in December which went largely unnoticed - and could have a huge impact on the UK...
The ESL LoL Premiership just got a whole lot less RÄÄÄÄÄÄNDOM, as the recently qualified team with that name have found a new home with Irish esports organisation CycloneGG. The ESL...
David Hollingsworth looks at the team rosters for the UK & Ireland ESL League of Legends Premiership Spring 2017 Split, and offers his opinion on the teams. 2017, a year...
Team Paria are back in the ESL Premiership after picking up the roster of Battle Cops, who recently qualified for the League of Legends Spring 2017 Split. The ESL Play...
UK streamer Ali "Gross Gore" Larsen has been promoted to Master Tier in League of Legends. The YouTuber was previously in Mastier for a short time last year, but fell...
UK League of Legends prodigy Matt "Deadly" Smith has joined EU LCS side Misfits as substitute ADC player. He'll be housed with Misfits' academy team. The 17-year-old played with TCA...
Hearthstone players Alex "Osha" Polyviou (left) and Nick "HelloLeeroy" Waugh (right) have signed contract extensions with UK org exceL eSports. A post on the xL website stated: "We’re absolutely delighted to announce that...
UK esports organisation have brought on board their first Hearthstone player - Alister "Mysterious" Kerridge. The French player is well-known in the UK Hearthstone scene, and reached the top four...
Team Larssen - the remnants of 2016's League of Legends ESL UK Premiership summer champions MnM Gaming - have exited the Challenger Series this evening. The European dream for the...
Three fine young men are showing the European League of Legends community why British casters are so blooming great right now. Joe "Munchables" Fenny, Ceirnan "Excoundrel" Lowe and Aaron "Sona" Chamberlain...
An all-star UK Overwatch team has formed - and already has three different orgs fighting over them. Esports News UK has heard that EndPoint, Reason and Excel are hoping to...
ESL UK has quietly scrapped its Overwatch Premiership spring split 2017. It may be returning for a summer split however, with the organiser saying Blizzard has some kind of plans...
You might forget it sometimes, but beneath the memes and the drama lies an undercurrent of talent in the UK League of Legends scene. Alphari, Maxlore, KaSing, Vedius, Toaster... just a...
We interview Choke Gaming about their comeback and their aims in UK League of Legends as the ESL Premiership qualifiers prepare to get underway. Esports News UK's Dom Sacco talks to...
We look back on some of our biggest interviews, funniest memories and moments from UK League of Legends that stuck with us during 2016......
Esports News UK editor Dominic Sacco offers his take on today's news that US basketball brand Miami Heat has invested in esports organisation Misfits. What a difference a year makes....
ESL is considering drug-testing players at the next UK Premiership live finals, Esports News UK understands. The updated spring 2017 Premiership rulebook has been published, and in this ESL states...
There is now a mid-season transfer window, which takes place between match weeks four and five of the ESL Premiership season. By our estimation this is around early to mid February,...
UPDATE: ESL has chimed in on the situation. We asked the organiser what it thought about what's happened, considering MnM won the ESL UK Premiership before all of this happened....
ESL has renamed its UK Premiership tournaments simply to the 'ESL Premiership', and has made the tournament more inclusive to Irish players. Irish players have always counted as one of the three of five...
UK esports organisation Choke Gaming are making a comeback. Former Perilous Void team manager Tomas "Chin" Davis has been appointed Choke's new manager. A full announcement - including roster details -...
Tekken 7 is due out in the first half of 2017, but can it match other well-established titles in the competitive fighting game genre, such as Street Fighter and Smash Bros?...
UK organisation excel eSports have posted a vdocumentary covering their time at the ESL UK Premiership summer 2016 finals. The 20-minute video shows the ups and downs of being in...
ESL UK is in talks with a council-backed consortium that hopes to redevelop the Leicester Haymarket Theatre. ESL wants to use the theatre as an 800-seater esports arena if a...
Former Giants Gaming jungler Nubar "Maxlore" Sarafian (far left) has joined Team Roccat in time for the EU LCS League of Legends spring 2017 split. He joins teammates Hren "Phaxi" Ambroz, Petter "Hjärnan"...
UK esports event provider epic.LAN is calling on Overwatch players and teams to attend epic.20, which takes place in Kettering next month. There will be up to £2,000 up for...
Former Fnatic League of Legends head coach, Luis "Deilor" Sevilla, has revealed he's producing a new type of ergonomic gaming keyboard: The Shortcut. This is designed to 'increase performance and comfort while...
As the 2016/17 Premier League season passes its halfway mark, the top three managers in Esports News UK's fantasy football league are running away from the pack. Chris Topham, MnM Gaming general...
Long-running UK-founded esports organisation Team Dignitas have renewed the contracts for their Heroes of the Storm team. The side - ranked fourth in the world in 2016 - features British players...
Three days into 2017 and we already have a new UK organisation looking to make an impact on the UK scene, within CSGO and Rocket League in particular. Craig Robinson...
As League of Legends has risen in popularity over the years, so too have the amount of players - and content creators. As of September 2016 there are now more...
British caster Leigh "Deman" Smith has opened up on Riot Games' rigorous job application process in a new video log. The well-known commentator revealed that he applied for the position...
Esports News UK editor Dom Sacco shares his views on seven great British or UK scene LoL players who are without a team right now (including, clockwise from top-left: Maxlore,...
Esports News UK has teamed up with UK Master ADC League of Legends player Joe "Joekerism" Kent to produce a video of top plays. We asked you back in September...
As the year comes to a close, we round up the site's most popular articles. Here are our most-read stories from 2016 about UK esports and beyond, in order of page...
Two professional British FIFA players have been involved in a bizarre series of tweets aimed at one another. West Ham FIFA player Sean "Dragonn" Allen (left) - who signed for the...
Chris Williams, Chair of Fragsoc (University of York's video gaming and LAN society), regularly hosts LAN tournaments for more than 100 people. In this article, he presents a step-by-step guide...
We sit down with Multiplay founder Craig "Wizzo" Fletcher to discuss the plans around GAME's new BELONG competitive gaming stores. ENUK: GAME mentioned that players and teams are able to...
Earlier this month GAME revealed a new series of competitive gaming focused stores known as 'BELONG'. It's opened seven new retail stores inspired by the Multiplay Insomnia gaming festivals, where people...
ESL has announced the dates and qualifier information for the upcoming 2017 UK Premierships, and has hinted at some 'special' new changes. The open qualifiers for the next League of...
Research firm Superdata has just released a ton of information about the size of the esports market - and other areas of gaming - throughout 2016. Here's our pick of some...
Yesterday Team Dignitas announced they have parted ways with their CSGO team, and will build their next team in North America. Today the historically UK-based organisation have explained to Esports...
British League of Legends streamer Ali "Gross Gore" Larsen has shown off his own custom car for the first time. It's an untuned automatic 1994 twin JZ 3-litre 280-330bhp Toyota Supra imported from...
ESL UK League of Legends and CSGO champions MnM Gaming released a series of team videos over the past month. One follows the team's road to the ESL finals -...
Riot Games is working on a new streaming app which will allow you to watch League of Legends esports content - but don't expect to see any UK matches on...
UK retail chain GAME has taken another step towards esports with a new chain of 'Belong' competitive gaming stores. It has opened seven 'Belong' shops so far, with more to follow...
League of Legends ADC Ludvig "XDSmiley" Granquist from UK champions MnM Gaming says he's received death threats on Twitter. As well as threats, subtweeting in the world of competitive League of...
Hi all, Dom here. Just a quick note from me to let you know that the amount of content posted on eSports News UK will likely drop a little this month and next....
You can now help support our UK eSports coverage by donating a small amount through the ENUK page on crowdfunding website Patreon. If you're a fan of what we do, and...
